Drug detection dog Baz was praised for his work intercepting meth, tobacco and cannabis concealed in a fan addressed to an inmate.

Drug detection dog Baz was praised for his work intercepting meth, tobacco and cannabis concealed in a fan addressed to an inmate.

Prison drug detector dogs intercepted some ‘fan mail’ addressed to an inmate at Whanganui Prison this week and made a startling discovery.

During a routine search of mail intended for prisoners at Whanganui on Tuesday, Baz became suspicious of a box containing an electric fan.

Despite the hot weather, the experienced drug dog knew something was up with the fan and indicated to handler John there were narcotics inside.

He was right - further inspection revealed 33.65 grams of a crystal substance, similar to MDMA or methamphetamine, and 8.77 grams of a brown paste smelling of cannabis were concealed in the fan.

Then later in the week, Baz’s co-worker Bindi was searching incoming mail with handler Clint at Rimutaka when she indicated on a bag also containing a fan.

That fan was put through x-ray technology and two bags of either MDMA or methamphetamine were discovered. One contained 4.16 grams and the other contained 4.98 grams. Close to 20 grams of tobacco and rolling papers were also found.

The dogs were praised by Jay, national manager Specialist Search.

Bags of a crystal substance that tested positive for either MDMA or methamphetamine were found in two packaged fans addressed to inmates.

“They successfully stopped these drugs from getting into prison where they could have created a more dangerous working environment for our staff, and prevented prisoners from engaging in rehabilitation, education and employment opportunities,” Jay said.

“Preventing contraband from entering our sites is something we take extremely seriously. It is a constant challenge, especially when people go to such extreme lengths to get contraband in.”

Bindi and Baz are part of a team of 24 detector dogs used to prevent drugs entering the prison environment. X-ray technology, telephone monitoring of prisoners’ calls and single points of entry to sites are used to prevent other contraband such as weapons and cellphones.

Both incidents have been reported to police for further investigation.

Kirsty Wynn is an Auckland-based journalist with more than 20 years experience in New Zealand newsrooms. She has covered everything from crime and social issues to consumer affairs.



