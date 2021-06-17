Drug deals set up over social media increasingly ending in assault or robbery, Wellington police say

Drug deals set up over social media are increasingly becoming violent. Photo / Paul Taylor

Drug deals set up over social media are increasingly ending in assault or robbery, police say.

Wellington District Police Detective Senior Sergeant Haley Ryan said there had been at least 10 instances in the past six months.

Both buyers and sellers were being victimised, he said.

While the sale and purchase of drugs was illegal, robbery and assault were still crimes, she said.

"Just because someone has committed a crime, it doesn't mean Police won't investigate when a crime, like assault and robbery, has happened to them in turn.



"The theft of a prohibited substance is still theft and that accompanied by persons being assaulted or threatened are serious matters.



"Police will investigate any reports that someone has been victimised as such."

She said Wellington District Police had noticed the use of Discord and other similar social media apps featuring commonly in the complaints.

Police wanted everyone in the community to feel safe and advised people to take extreme caution arranging to meet people they didn't know or in places they weren't familiar with.