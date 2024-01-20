There was a large response by emergency services to the scene at Little Cable Bay in the Far North. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

A man has been pulled from the water and given CPR after a water incident involving several people in the Far North.

Emergency services were called to Little Cable Bay near Taipā, 30km east of Kaitāia just before noon, a police spokeswoman said.

“The report was several people are in trouble in the water.”

Ambulances were sent, along with Fire and Emergency and possibly a rescue helicopter.

The alarm was raised just before noon. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

A man had “seized up and started to drown” while swimming, Constable Dave Reynolds, of Mangōnui, told a Herald reporter at the scene.

“He’s been retrieved from the water and brought up to the shore where emergency services have performed CPR.

“The patient is alive and being taken away in the ambulance now.”

Hato Hone St John Ambulance has been contacted for comment.

