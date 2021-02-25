Drone to help in search for Invercargill man missing since last week

Raymond Horn. Photo / NZ Police

By RNZ

Police have deployed a drone in the search for missing Invercargill man Raymond Horn.

Officers have serious concerns for the 68-year-old, who went missing from his home on February 15.

Horn has dementia and is non-verbal.

CCTV footage showed him walking through Queens Park between 10.20am and 11am on February 15.

Police said an urban search and rescue drone was mapping and searching areas east of Queens Park today, though the search area would be widened over the coming days.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen Horn or have information about his whereabouts to come forward.

