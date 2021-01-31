Drivers pull off SH1 as Pōkeno house engulfed in flames

Large flames could be seen shooting out of the Pokeno house. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters are responding to a large house fire in the small Waikato town of Pōkeno which is reported to have sent large black of smoke over the town.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told NZ Herald they received multiple calls from 2.46pm, alerting them of the well involved house fire on Hillpark Dr, Pōkeno.

A total of eight appliances attended the scene, with some set to stay for a few more hours to ensure all fire is extinguished.

A Fire investigator is on the way to determine cause of fire, however the indication of what caused it is unclear at this point.

The house is a single level 180 metre square property.

All people have been accounted for with no injuries reported at this time.

Photo / Rhys Toms

Photos / Supplied

Photo / Scott Archer

Jean Bell said she was travelling on State Highway 1 near the house, and said lots of drivers had pulled off the road because of the fire.

"It was burning strongly, fire had engulfed the whole house."

No injuries reported, all people accounted for.

More to come...