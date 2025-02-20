Ramkissoon, an arborist, told the Herald he was sent home from his job early into his working day after he started feeling unwell.

He said the last thing he recalls of the trip home was passing his coworkers in their truck on the motorway.

“The next thing I remember was being in the back of the ambulance.”

Motorists run along Auckland's Northwestern Motorway chasing an out-of-control car after its driver suffered a medical event.

The car continues to the leftmost barrier, where it comes to a stop.

Ramkisson said he was later told he had a seizure. He said it was his first seizure and he does not have any underlying medical conditions.

He had since been discharged from hospital and was now undergoing a series of tests to determine the cause.

“They said I was convulsing, my eyes were rolling back into my head. I do not remember anything.”

When he was shown the videos the next morning, Ramkissoon said he was shocked at the selflessness and bravery of those who ran after his car and others who stopped traffic.

He said the men in hi-vis sprinting down the motorway after his car were his workmates.

However, Jeff Benjamin, the man who jumped in through the driver’s side window and pulled the handbrake, was a stranger.

Ramkissoon said he wants to meet his hero to shake his hand and thank him for saving his life.

“I feel really lucky.”

Benjamin told the Herald his wife initially saw what was happening.

“I jumped through his driver’s window to grab the handbrake and slow him down and move him to the side,” he said hours after the incident.

“By then, a couple of guys from Asplundh had come running. We decided to leave him in the car because it was safer but then one of the guys noticed he wasn’t breathing.

“So we got him out of the car, lay him down behind and before we decided to do CPR, he had a little vomit, started breathing again but had a little seizure.”

