One of the tradesmen tried to open the passenger door of the hatchback but could not get in. The car continued to the leftmost barrier, where it came to a stop.

Motorists run along Auckland's Northwestern Motorway chasing an out-of-control car after its driver suffered a reported medical event,

A man with his legs sticking through the window was steering the car towards the motorway shoulder.

The car continues to the leftmost barrier, where it comes to a stop.

A line-up of traffic was held up behind the incident.

Motorists caught behind it could be seen warning others behind them who could not see the incident to slow down and were flashing their hazard lights.

A police spokesman said they received reports of a driver suffering a suspected medical event on the motorway about 8.18am.

“Motorways staff responded and provided assistance ahead of ambulance arrival,” the spokesman said.

The driver, a man, was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition, he said.

Social media users praised the men who intervened, lauding them as heroes.

“Shout out to the bro with his legs out the window. You are a real one for that. And the other bros that helped,” one person said.

One woman commenting on the incident said she was glad to see people helping and withholding judgment given her son with epilepsy had just got his licence.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news.

