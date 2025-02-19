- Motorists chased an out-of-control car on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway after its driver suffered a medical event.
- The driver was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition after police and ambulance assistance.
- Users of social media platform TikTok praised the men who intervened, calling them heroes.
Motorists ran along a motorway to chase an out-of-control car after its driver suffered a medical event during rush hour.
Yesterday morning’s incident on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway near the Great North Rd ramps was caught on video, showing somebody’s legs dangling from the driver’s window.
It appears the person sticking through the window was steering the car towards the motorway shoulder while two tradesmen banged on the other side of the car to alert the driver.