Driver travels wrong way on Auckland’s Northern Motorway, narrowly misses oncoming vehicles

The driver of a vehicle spotted travelling through Wellsford allegedly bearing stolen plates was tracked by police for more than 60km.

A motorist who evaded police for more than 60km at one point travelled the wrong way on an Auckland motorway narrowly missing oncoming vehicles.

Police say the driver was spotted in a vehicle travelling through Wellsford allegedly bearing stolen plates at 4.15am.

The vehicle headed south on State Highway 1 with the vehicle increasing its speed in excess of the speed limit.

Waitematā North area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Roger Small said the Police Eagle helicopter quickly gained observations on the vehicle as it left the motorway at Dairy Flat.

“Eagle observed the vehicle accelerating rapidly, driving in excess of the speed limit.

“The vehicle wasn’t pursued, however spikes were successfully deployed near Greville Rd.”

“The driver has continued on to the motorway, this time travelling in the wrong direction, narrowly avoiding several oncoming vehicles.”

Small said the driver then turned back and exited again at Greville Rd before coming to a stop.

“The driver was quickly taken into custody without incident.

“These reckless actions had the potential to cause a serious crash and put other road users at risk.

“It was great teamwork and a coordinated approach that led to this person being tracked and apprehended.”

A 39-year-old man was due to appear in North Shore District Court today facing a number of charges including reckless driving, failing to stop and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

