The driver of a vehicle spotted travelling through Wellsford allegedly bearing stolen plates was tracked by police for more than 60km.

A motorist who evaded police for more than 60km at one point travelled the wrong way on an Auckland motorway narrowly missing oncoming vehicles.

Police say the driver was spotted in a vehicle travelling through Wellsford allegedly bearing stolen plates at 4.15am.

The vehicle headed south on State Highway 1 with the vehicle increasing its speed in excess of the speed limit.

Waitematā North area prevention manager Senior Sergeant Roger Small said the Police Eagle helicopter quickly gained observations on the vehicle as it left the motorway at Dairy Flat.

“Eagle observed the vehicle accelerating rapidly, driving in excess of the speed limit.