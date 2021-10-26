Driver trapped after school van crashes near Moerewa

Emergency services are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Pokapu, near Moerewa. Photo / NZME

The driver of a school van is trapped inside the vehicle after crashing into a fence in Pokapu near Moerewa.

Emergency services are rushing to the scene on Pokapu Rd where the van crashed around 4.20pm on Tuesday. Two ambulances and a rescue chopper have been dispatched to the scene

A police spokesman said the driver was trapped and unconscious. However, he was still breathing.

St John is treating one patient in a critical condition.

The officer confirmed there were no students aboard the van when it crashed.

The Advocate understands the Kawakawa Volunteer Fire Brigade has been called to the scene alongside Northland road police, and paramedics.