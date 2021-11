An armed police officer chats to traffic in Flaxmere on Monday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

An armed police officer chats to traffic in Flaxmere on Monday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

A significant police operation is under way around Hawke's Bay related to a driver on the run.

The incident is thought to have started in Flaxmere but police vehicles have now been spotted in Napier as well. Some of the police involved in the incident are armed.

Police have yet to confirm the nature of the incident.

Flaxmere Primary School and Irongate confirmed the schools were in lockdown.