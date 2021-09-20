Driver of vehicle which crashed in New Plymouth earlier this month has died

Justice Grace, 21, died at Waikato Hospital on Sunday. Photo / FIle

A 21-year-old driver of a vehicle that crashed in New Plymouth earlier this month has died in hospital.

On September 9, a vehicle crashed on Northgate happened shortly after 1.30am.

On Sunday Justice Grace of Waitara, died at Waikato Hospital after being admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

Before the crash, the driver failed to stop after being signalled by police and sped off.

Police used lights and sirens to engage, but immediately abandoned the pursuit due to the manner of driving.

Not long after, police came across the vehicle crashed on Northgate, over 1km from where the vehicle was last sighted by police.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash and the Independent Police Conduct Authority have been notified.