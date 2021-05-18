Driver lucky to survive crash on Huia Rd, Parau

The scene that greeted volunteer firefighters on Huia Road. Photo / Laingholm Volunteer Fire Brigade

A crash on a notorious stretch of road in West Auckland came close to claiming another life, with volunteer firefighters who attended pleading with other drivers to slow down.

The crash yesterday afternoon on Huia Rd near the settlement of Parau took down powerlines, and sent a concrete power pole crashing within centimetres of the driver.

The Laingholm Volunteer Fire Brigade shared photos from the crash on social media, together with a plea for drivers to take more care.

Firefighters issued a plea for drivers to slow down after the smash. Photo / Laingholm Volunteer Fire Brigade

"This was the scene that greeted our crews when they arrived at yesterday afternoon's crash on Huia Rd near the Lower Nihotapu Dam," the post read.

"The car hadn't caught fire after hitting the pole but the engine was still running with the smoke and steam was being caused by it overheating. The driver was very lucky not to be killed or seriously injured because the impact occurred close to his seat."

In an earlier post, the fire brigade revealed just how close the driver came to tragedy.

"This driver and his passenger were extremely lucky," the fire brigade said.

"The pole ripped off the driver's door and crushed the rear passenger's compartment. A few centimetres left and the driver would have had a very different outcome."

The pole crushed the rear passenger's compartment and took off the driver's door. Photo / Laingholm Volunteer Fire Brigade

They said that the road needs to be "treated with respect" by all road users and asked drivers "please down in the wet".

The crash caused significant disruption for locals, with power taken out overnight and pupils at Laingholm School forced to remain behind after the bell while the road was cleared.

The Herald has approached the police for comment.