Driver in head-on crash: ‘I wouldn’t have a clue what happened’

A mother may not make it home for Christmas after a serious crash in northwest Auckland left her fighting for her life.

The driver of a vehicle that police suspect was shunted into an Auckland mother’s car on Friday says the only thing he remembers about the crash was his car heading straight for the oncoming vehicle.

Aucklander Eugene Walker had been heading south along State Highway 16 at Woodhill, West Auckland, before the crash shortly before 8pm.

His 18-year-old son was in the passenger seat beside him when their vehicle slid sideways into the northbound lane, possibly after being struck from behind by a ute.

Walker’s Toyota smashed into an oncoming Mazda driven by Auckland mother Pauline Bradley. Her 2-year-old daughter Aria was in the back seat.

The force of the crash was so bad it knocked the motor out of Walker’s car, sending it flying between 20m to 50m.

Walker said one of the last things he remembered was his vehicle being hit from behind by a ute, propelling it into the path of Bradley’s black Mazda.

“I wouldn’t have a clue what happened. I just remember getting shunted and going straight for that car,” Walker said.

The 45-year-old sustained a shattered femur while his son sustained a cracked chest plate and a bruised lung.

In the moment after the crash, Walker said he remembered waking up and “everything was just a big mess in the car”.

He is now in North Shore Hospital in a stable condition. The Herald understands his son was released yesterday.

Walker and his son were headed to his sister-in-law’s house in Kelston from their home when the accident happened.

Police are still investigating what caused Walker’s car to cross the centre line into the path of Bradley’s car, but believe a white ute behind Walker’s Toyota may have rear-ended it into the Mazda’s path.

Police are now searching for the ute driver and have asked for members of the public with information to come forward.

Walker said he was hoping the shunt to his vehicle had been an accident.

"[The driver of the ute] is probably feeling it too, he is probably feeling it too," he said. "He is probably hurting inside, I know I would be."

Police today said they had received a number of calls from the public in relation to the crash.

A police spokeswoman said officers from the serious crash unit were now working through the information provided and were grateful to those people who had been in touch.

"We do however still need to hear from anyone who has not yet been in touch with police and has information," she said.