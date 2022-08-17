Sean Dickey died in a crash in Christchurch on April 19 this year. Photo / Facebook

A driver has been charged over the death of a young off-duty ambulance officer who died in a motorbike crash.

Sean Dickey, 22, died in the crash involving two motorcycles and a vehicle at the intersection of Halswell Rd and Aidanfield Drive in Christchurch on April 19 this year.

Emergency services who rushed to the scene at around 6.45pm that day were devastated to find one of their colleagues was involved in the crash.

Dickey, originally from Wanaka, passed away, devastating "the proudest parents you could imagine."

Now, four months later, police have laid charges.

A Christchurch woman in her 60s appeared today at Christchurch District Court charged with careless driving causing Dickey's death.

She also faces a charge of operating a vehicle on Halswell Rd on April 19 carelessly and causing injury to another man.

The woman was remanded to come back to court on August 30.

After his death, father Steve Dickey told the Herald that his son, who first joined the St John cadets when he was 6 years old, "spent his whole life doing things for others".

His position at St John was his "dream job", Steve Dickey said.

"He was just a lovely guy. Always worrying about people and trying to help."

St John Canterbury ambulance district operations manager Curt Ward earlier said the devastating loss has been widely felt across St John.