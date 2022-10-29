Police have arrested a man in East Tamaki almost two hours after he failed to stop for Police when signaled. Photo / File

A large police response has been required to bring a fleeing driver into custody who refused to stop when signalled in Auckland, swerved into oncoming traffic, and evaded officers before eventually having his car wheels spiked.

Police arrested the man in Panmure at 11.30am today after he failed to stop when signalled at 10am in Favona, a suburb in the Māngere area.

"The vehicle was monitored by the police Eagle helicopter and local units as the driver manoeuvred through Manukau and East Auckland suburbs," police said in a statement.

During this event, the vehicle was observed swerving through traffic. The driver crossed into oncoming traffic a number of times and failed to comply with traffic signals, police said.

No other road users sustained damage as a result of the man's driving.

The incident, concluded at 11.30am on Smales Rd in East Tamaki after police successfully deployed road spikes.

Police are asking any members of the public who have footage that may assist to phone 105 with details, referencing the event number P052404819.