Anthony Keen was killed while out riding his motorbike on the Tasman Highway, west of Nelson, in January this year.

A driver who turned in front of an oncoming motorcyclist admitted to having seen him but thought she had enough time to turn safely.

However, Carole Diane Chapman’s decision led to the death of Anthony Keen and an appearance in the Nelson District Court today where she admitted a charge of careless use of a vehicle causing death.

Keen died of a head injury after he was thrown from his Ducati by the impact, at an intersection with State Highway 60 in Tasman District and the road leading to the village of Māpua, between Nelson and Motueka.

The 29-year-old was originally from Hapuku, Kaikōura, police said.

The accident happened about 2.30pm on January 17 this year when Chapman, who had pulled into a turning lane on the highway and was waiting to turn right into Māpua Drive, suddenly turned in front of Keen as he approached the intersection on a sweeping downhill segment of the highway.

Keen was riding within the 100km/h speed limit and had the right of way.

He did not have time to brake or avoid Chapman’s car and crashed into the front left corner of the vehicle.

Keen was thrown from his motorbike, landed 10 to 15 metres away, and died at the scene.

Keen, who was a member of the Riccarton Baptist Church in Christchurch and worked at Avodah spiritual respite centre in Kaikoura, was remembered as a brother and a friend.

The church posted an online tribute to Keen the day after his death.

“Our prayers and support go out to the family and friends of Anthony Keen, Avodah Kaikoura [Avodah is a Hebrew word for prayer or service], who was tragically killed in a motorbike accident yesterday,” it said.

“Anthony was a brother and friend to all the Avodah members and is remembered as a man sold out for Jesus, who gave his life to introduce others to Him too.

“We come together as a community at this time to support each other in this grief. Please reach out if you need to talk, vent, cry or just be, with someone else.”

Judge Stephen Harrop said it was a tragic case before convicting Chapman and remanding her for sentence on August 1, with restorative justice to be explored.

Tracy Neal is a Nelson-based Open Justice reporter at NZME. She was previously RNZ’s regional reporter in Nelson-Marlborough and has covered general news, including court and local government for the Nelson Mail.











