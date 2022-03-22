Drunk driver Damien Wheeldon-Isted will have to blow into an alcohol interlock device for the next 12 months before his vehicle will start. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A drink-driver more than three times the legal limit to be behind the wheel ran red lights and sped through town, the Whanganui District Court has heard.

On January 22, 2022, at 1.40am Damien Edward Wheeldon-Isted was clocked by police travelling at 72kmh along Dublin St, a 50km/h zone, in a Holden Colorado with two passengers, the summary of facts states.

As Wheeldon-Isted approached traffic lights at the intersection with Victoria Avenue he slowed to about 20km/h before making a right turn on to the avenue and driving through a red light.

While nearing the intersection with Glasgow St, which is also controlled by traffic lights, the 21-year-old again slowed to about 20km/h before swerving to his right to avoid hitting a stationary vehicle.

Wheeldon-Isted then shot straight through another red light before being stopped by police soon after.

An evidential breath test showed Wheeldon-Isted had 896 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, more than three times the legal limit of 250mcg.

His restricted driver's licence was immediately suspended for 28 days.

In explanation, Wheeldon-Isted told officers "friends had asked me to give them a ride home".

On Tuesday he appeared before Judge Dugald Matheson in the Whanganui District Court facing a charge of driving with excess breath alcohol.

Wheeldon-Isted pleaded guilty to the charge and defence lawyer Anna Brosnahan soughtt a supervisory sentence as he was in full-time employment.

Brosnahan said it was accepted an alcohol interlock would need to be fitted to her client's vehicle.

The device is wired into the vehicle's ignition and requires the driver to supply a breath sample, if any alcohol is detected the vehicle will not start.

After 12 months you can apply to have the device removed from your vehicle but will then be issued a zero alcohol licence for the next three years.

Judge Matheson recognised Wheeldon-Isted and said it had been a year since he appeared on similar charges.

He advised Wheeldon-Isted his driver's licence would be very restricted for the next few years.

Wheeldon-Isted was sentenced to six months' intensive supervision and disqualified from driving for 28 days before the interlock device could be installed.

"It is in itself a very significant penalty."