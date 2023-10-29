Rescue parademic swimmer Dan Short being winched down to retrieve a stricken yachtie 25 nautical miles east of North Cape. Photo / Northland Rescue Helicopter

Images from the rescue of a yachtie on North Cape show particularly wild weather, with the helicopter pilot who flew him to safety saying the winds were comparable with Cyclone Gabrielle.

The remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Lola have begun their passage down the North Island, leading to the dramatic boat rescue in the north, with commuter chaos also possible tomorrow in Auckland.

The wild weather began to lash the top of the country this afternoon, bringing heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts which are expected to last in Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel and the Bay of Plenty over the next couple of days.

School and bin collection has been cancelled in the Coromandel tomorrow as the region looks to bear the brunt of the extreme weather.

The weather system involves a large, deep, complex low-pressure system moving slowly down the country, bringing moisture and tropical air from the subtropics.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said wind gusts of 142 kilometres had already been recorded in Cape Rēinga, similar to the gusts that Cyclone Gabrielle brought earlier this year.

The winds caused swells of up to 10 metres at times, which battered a 12m yacht off the coast of the cape and led to a dramatic rescue this morning.

The skipper signalled for help around 9am after the Juan Sabulan began to take on water, which the Northland and Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crews soon responded to.

The sea conditions were so rough, Northland Rescue Helicopter co-pilot Bernie McQueen kept watch on the swells, warning pilot Steve Couchman to lift the aircraft away from dangerous surges of water as they hovered near the stricken yacht.

The French sailor's yacht, now abandoned.

It was an “unusual” set of weather conditions for a crew used to battling stormy elements, he said. While the trip there over land was typically rough, with hills causing the wind to gust and shift, flying offshore was generally smoother even when the wind was strong because the sea was a flat tableau.

That changed over the rescue site, he said, with the swells so large - regularly at 10m - that it disrupted the wind and buffeted the helicopter. He said the sea was becoming even rougher as the crew prepared to carry out the rescue, and they even discussed the conditions under which they would have to abandon the effort.

Couchman said the yachtie had been in contact with the helicopter via a two-way radio and they worked through language difficulties enough to understand he had no life raft. They were also able to clarify he was the only person aboard - it was initially thought there were two people on board.

However, the yachtie did have the yacht’s inflatable runabout for motoring to shore and was able to remove the lashes binding it to the boat and get it into the water. From there, the yachtie got into the small inflatable boat and was swept away from the yacht.

The helicopter dropped to between 10-15m above the sea to put paramedic swimmer Dan Short into the water so winch operator Richard Sharp, who is also a critical care paramedic, could bring the pair aboard. At times, Couchman said McQueen would warn of a “big swell coming” so he could lift the helicopter away from incoming swells.

The French man’s yacht was last seen off the left-hand side of the helicopter as it returned to land - the same side of the aircraft its owner was sitting on. “It’ll go past the top of New Zealand,” said McQueen.

He said the yachtie “did the right thing” in recognising the danger he was in - and leaving the yacht after realising there was no other option other than to abandon it.

“He was very thankful,” said McQueen, who delivered the man to Kerikeri Airport, where he was met by Customs and Police staff. The yachtie arrived with his passport, phone charger and phone. “I shook his hand and said, ‘Welcome to New Zealand’,” said McQueen.

The scene after the skipper activated his distress beacon while sailing a 12-metre sloop that was believed to be taking on water. Photo / Northland Rescue Helicopter

Couchman said swells forecast to be 6m were up to 10m, at times with wind gusts of up to 50 knots - a similar wind strength to Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023.

Elsewhere across Northland, Baillie warned residents to secure their trampolines and to not head out in caravans, which are liable to tip over in exposed places.

“Expect power outages and road blockages,” Baillie said.

Baillie said from midday on Sunday, it would be “a dangerous next 18 hours”. Rainfall of 20 to 30 millimetres has already been recorded across Northland today, with much of it from early this afternoon.

Baillie said there was “plenty more to come”, with peak rates of 15-25mm per hour tipped to hit the country.

An orange strong wind warning came into effect for the region at 9am. Damaging gusts of up to 130km/h in exposed places are expected until 6am on Monday. An orange heavy rain warning also came into effect from midday today and will remain in place through to 6am tomorrow.

Civil Defence Northland communications specialist Zach Woods said “extra caution” was advised for the east coast of Northland on Sunday night because of storm surges and high tides.

“The main concern is tonight, with trees falling potentially and causing power outages and road blockages.

“For those out on the roads, take extra care. There may be hazards we don’t know about that have just happened.”

Meanwhile, in Auckland, ex-tropical cyclone Lola’s leftovers are tracking towards the city along the east coast and are due to hit this evening.

⚠ Severe Weather Warnings and Watches: issued 9:40am 29th October 2023 (Sunday) pic.twitter.com/m5XZgv5zcu — MetService (@MetService) October 28, 2023

Strong wind warnings are also in place for Auckland from Whangaparāoa northwards from 6pm tonight, which are expected to continue until at least 9am.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency closed several lanes and limited speeds on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this afternoon due to the intense wind gusts. Lighter and high-sided vehicles were being advised to detour through the Western Ring Route (SH16).

It was likely that speed reductions and lane closures would occur tomorrow morning during peak traffic times as well.

Strong wind gusts could damage trees, power lines and unsecured structures. Driving could also be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

This was coupled with a MetService heavy rain watch, which was beginning around the same time.

It was anticipated Auckland would experienced heavy rain and easterly gales tomorrow morning. The front would pass over Northland before daybreak and early morning, then move over northern Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula during the morning. Localised rainfall rates of 10-25 mm/h were possible.

Late on Monday morning and into the afternoon, there is a low chance of thunderstorms spreading into southern Auckland.

Further down the country in the Coromandel, severe gales of up to 120 km/h in exposed places are expected on the Coromandel Peninsula tonight as the weather system tracks down towards the region this afternoon.

⚠ With Strong Winds expected from the second half of Sunday, make sure you are prepared for potential impacts - especially if there is a Strong Wind Warning or Watch for your location. pic.twitter.com/UXrQYKK0b1 — MetService (@MetService) October 28, 2023

The region was under a heavy rain watch from 9pm tonight, with 100-140mm expected to fall at peak rates of 15-25 mm/h from Monday morning. Thunderstorms are possible.

MetService is warning this may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, and surface floods and slips are also possible, making driving hazardous.

Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Len Salt said their emergency operation team set up shop this afternoon as the district looks to bear the brunt of the extreme weather.

“We’ve got people and crews all around the peninsula ready to kick in whenever they need to,” Salt said.

Schools will be closed tomorrow and bin collections have been cancelled due to the forecast heavy rain and strong winds.

“We’ve asked people to stay away from the coastal areas - we’re expecting storm surges and big tides and big waves, so we ask people to just stay away from the shorelines,” Salt added

Salt also advised residents to only travel if necessary, and was nervous about the already damaged road network being hit hard again.

“What we’re hoping is that this event will go through in a fairly short space of time and the damage will not be too bad,” Salt said.

Civil Defence controller Garry Towler urged Coromandel residents to “stock up on supplies, batteries and gas, check and clear drains in your neighbourhood”.

They had been told to tie down outdoor furniture and “review plans should you become isolated due to slips and flooding”.

“It is the remnants of a cyclone - we have king tides, storm surges, heavy rain, gale-force winds and ongoing land instability issues as a result of Gabrielle.”

“Those living close to the sea need to prepare for wave surge by having a Plan B and somewhere to go, especially if the surges increase during the main high tides: 8am and 8pm Sunday and 9am and 9pm Monday.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.