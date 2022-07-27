Two climbers spent almost 24 hours on the Remarkables mountain range this week after being caught in an avalanche. Photo / ODT

Two climbers spent almost 24 hours on the Remarkables mountain range this week after being caught in an avalanche. Photo / ODT

Details have emerged of the dramatic rescue of two climbers almost buried in an avalanche near Queenstown.

Just before midday on Tuesday police were notified of two people requesting rescue on Double Cone in the Remarkables Range.

"The two climbers had earlier been caught in an avalanche but fortunately avoided burial and extricated themselves uninjured," said a spokesperson.

"They moved a short distance to a relatively safe area nearby. However, because of the avalanche danger they were unable to safely move from there."

At the time, weather conditions were poor, with high winds and blowing snow affecting visibility.

Weather conditions thwarted two attempts to get an Alpine Rescue Team to the pair.

"The climbers were advised to dig a snow cave and shelter overnight, ahead of a further rescue attempt on Wednesday," said the police spokesperson.

"The two climbers were experienced in the mountains and well-equipped for a night in a snow cave."

A third rescue attempt kicked off on Wednesday despite "impossible" weather conditions.

"The helicopter was able to land the Alpine Rescue Team 1.2km away and 300m below the climbers' position," said the spokesperson.

"The Alpine Rescue Team made their way through difficult conditions to the climbers' location and made contact with them shortly after 10.45am."

Soon after, the weather cleared enough for a helicopter to reach the party and extract all back to Queenstown.

"The climbers were shaken by the event and felt that there was no way they could have made it off the mountain unassisted, due to the dangerous avalanche conditions," said police.