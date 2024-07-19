How has the experience been so far?

I was away for the first three weeks, so I have probably been in catch-up mode. But I’m pretty cruisy. I’m here for fun and the hospice charity. It’s a miracle I’ve got this far with my two left and two right feet.

How do you think you will feel on the night?

I have no idea. Hopefully, no nerves. But we will see. As I said above, this is for charity. So it’s a bit of fun, so I plan on going out there and having a blast with Kimbo.

What is your dancing experience?

I have had zero experience. One of my favourite movies is Dirty Dancing. That’s all I have.

How would you describe your dance partner?

Kimbo is her name. She is great.

She knows what she wants and she goes after it. I hope I’m a good fit for her as I am constantly just trying to have fun and have a laugh with her.

We hit it off straight away as I also know her son, Mitch.

What is the highlight of the process so far?

Wednesday-night practice for me has been pretty cool. The group gets together and practises.

Well we learn other moves and try new things. Just have a good laugh with some of the other couples.

Kim Jones

Kim Jones, Harcourts Dancing for Hospice 2024 participant.

Why are you dancing?

I am dancing for my friend who passed away last year, and for the past seven years we always went to this amazing event. I have a huge respect for hospice and the service they provide to the Rotorua community as we have used them in our own family. This is also giving me a chance to step right out of my comfort zone.

What’s the experience been like so far?

I am really enjoying this journey, it’s like none other I have been involved with. Everyone has been awesome; I am so grateful I have been given this opportunity

How do you think you will feel on the night?

Honestly, I think there will be so many emotions running through me knowing how it all started to the finishing.

What is your dancing experience?

It’s 0% other than dancing the nightclub floors, which I really don’t think cut it when Ellie, Troy and Glen saw my rhythm.

How would you describe your dance partner?

My dance partner Si [Simon] is certainly a lot of fun and is going to keep me on my toes. I feel Ellie and Troy chose well with partnering us and our dance style.

What is your highlight of the process so far?

There are many, but the main highlight was being chosen for this wonderful event.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is on Saturday, August 17, at the Energy Events Centre, Rotorua. This year, for the first time, there will also be a matinee on Sunday, August 11, at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Tickets to both the matinee and the main event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.