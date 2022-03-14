Voyager 2021 media awards
Dr Jin Russell: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

7 minutes to read
Dr Jin Russell is a community and developmental paediatrician at Starship Children's Health. Photo / Supplied

By
Elisabeth Easther

MYSTORY

Dr Jin Russell is a community and developmental paediatrician at Starship Children's Health. She is also working towards her PhD in the field of life course epidemiology with the Growing Up In New Zealand study

