The previous jamboree was disrupted by the pandemic. Photo / Getty images

By Lucy Xia of RNZ

The number of scouts to come down with Covid-19 at a jamboree in Hamilton is now 48 according to organisers, more than initially reported by officials.

Te Whatu Ora earlier said in a statement case numbers were in the 30s, and made up a small proportion of the 4000 scouts assembled for the jamboree.

A Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ Waikato spokesperson said thecases had been reported to the medical officer of health.

“It was established the jamboree’s medical team on site were following established protocols and were confident they were able to manage the positive Covid-19 caseload.

“With today being the last day of the event, participants were reminded of the importance of isolating, travelling home via the most direct route and remaining masked for the duration of their journey home.”

Jamboree’s relations director John Saunders earlier told RNZ there was “a handful” of cases, but today confirmed there were 48 cases.

Saunders said 13 of those cases were sent home, but the rest, which were less severe, stayed on at the camp.

He said those who tested positive stayed in their tents but were allowed to continue to participate in activities during the day as long as they wore a mask.

Saunders said they believe that was appropriate given the outdoor setting.

He said their approach was based on consultations with doctors on site and also advice from Waikato Hospital.

The 23rd Aotearoa New Zealand Scout Jamboree is being held at Mystery Creek.

The jamborees are usually held every three years but the last one was disrupted by the pandemic.