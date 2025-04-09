US hikes tariffs to China while pausing others and MP explains old social media posts following death threats. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Investigators concluded the Fiordland Navigator pilot was asleep when it grounded in Doubtful Sound.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission cited RealNZ’s lax safety standards and inadequate fatigue management.

RealNZ has since improved fatigue policies, training, and added safety measures, including a second wheelhouse person.

Investigators have concluded the pilot of cruise vessel Fiordland Navigator was asleep at the wheel when it grounded last year.

The boat ran aground in Doubtful Sound on January 24, 2024.

It was moderately damaged, including a small hole below the waterline, and several of the 57 passengers on board suffered minor injuries.

Following a comprehensive investigation, the Transport Accident Investigation Commission released a report on Thursday noting it was “virtually certain the fatigued master fell asleep at the helm”.