Double homicide in Taranaki: Person charged with two counts of murder

A person has been charged with two counts of murder after two people were found dead in Taranaki in the early hours of this morning.

Police confirmed the charge, but would not give any other details about the person involved - including their age, gender or connection to the victims.

Police and emergency services were called to a property on Manawapou Rd, in Hāwera, about 2.50am.

Officers discovered two dead people and arrested a person at the scene "without incident", a statement said.

Police announced earlier today that they had launched a double homicide investigation as a result.

Neighbours have reported a police car has been outside the property involved since the early hours, but that the scene is otherwise unmanned.

Officers were not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident, police said.