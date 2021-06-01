Website of the Year

Double fatality as serious two-vehicle crash closes SH1 at Manakau, south of Levin

A serious crash has blocked SH1 south of Levin. Photo / File

Sophie Trigger
Two motorists have died at the scene of a serious crash that has closed State Highway 1 at Manakau, south of Levin this morning.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred on SH1 between Whakahoro Road and Kuku East Road about 5.35am.

The motorcycle rider and pillion passenger died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said the road remained closed but they were working to reopen it as soon as possible.

A St Johns Ambulance spokesperson said they were notified at 5.38 and sent two ambulances to the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is on site conducting an investigation.

Waka Kotahi NZTA has advised motorists delay their travel as there is no detour available.