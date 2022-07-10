Dotcoms 'seriously' need a nanny, PA, chef and housekeeper at their remote Glenorchy $15m home

Kim Dotcom and Elizabeth Donnelly in a photo from @kim_dotcom Instagram.

Kim Dotcom and Elizabeth Donnelly in a photo from @kim_dotcom Instagram.

Keen to work as a nanny, housekeeper, chef or a personal assistant in Kim Dotcom's $15 million mansion?

The tech entrepreneur has placed an advertisement on Twitter saying he and his wife Liz need help at their remote Glenorchy home, located about 45km from Queenstown.

"Seriously, we need help!" Dotcom wrote.

"Hiring a nanny for our baby boy due in October, a personal assistant, a housekeeper and a chef."

Required will be a New Zealand work visa or permanent residence, he says.

"We offer great pay plus you get to live at the most amazing place on earth."

Seriously, we need help! Hiring a nanny for our baby boy due in October, a personal assistant, a housekeeper and a chef. You need a New Zealand work visa or permanent residency. We offer great pay + you get to live at the most amazing place on earth. CV to Superyacht@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/LaTsWUUyx6 — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 6, 2022

This will be Dotcom's sixth child, and the first with Liz whom he married in January 2018.

He was divorced from his previous wife Mona Verga in 2014.

In another tweet, Dotcom said "government spies and other lunatics" do not need to apply.

"We do thorough background checks and my job interviews are legendary difficulty (sic). Good luck."

The second tweet also features a video clip of Liz dressed in gold standing alongside a silver Porsche with the number plate "HELP".

The car was bought by Dotcom for his best friend Finn Batato, who passed away from cancer last month.

Batato was facing extradition over his role in the Megaupload website along with Dotcom and two other men, but proceedings were dropped when he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Dotcom's co-accused Bram van der Kolk and Mathias Ortmann have done a deal to face charges in NZ in return for the United States dropping the extradition case against them.

Dotcom's own extradition process is currently with the US Supreme Court.

In 2012, armed police stormed Dotcom's rented Auckland mansion by helicopter at dawn after alleging he was part of a mega conspiracy over the Megaupload website.