Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Don Wilkinson murder: John Ward Skinner released by Parole Board after 17 years behind bars for shooting undercover police officer

Jared Savage
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Sergeant Don Wilkinson, shot and killed in Mangere in 2008, and his killer John Ward Skinner (inset). Composite photo / NZME

Sergeant Don Wilkinson, shot and killed in Mangere in 2008, and his killer John Ward Skinner (inset). Composite photo / NZME

A meth cook who murdered an undercover police officer has been released from prison after 17 years behind bars.

In 2008, John Ward Skinner was suspected of manufacturing the Class-A drug and under investigation by the Auckland police drug squad.

It was supposed to be a simple job for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save