Sergeant Don Wilkinson, shot and killed in Mangere in 2008, and his killer John Ward Skinner (inset). Composite photo / NZME
A meth cook who murdered an undercover police officer has been released from prison after 17 years behind bars.
In 2008, John Ward Skinner was suspected of manufacturing the Class-A drug and under investigation by the Auckland police drug squad.
It was supposed to be a simple job for href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/death-in-the-shadows-jury-told-how-policeman-was-shot/QWCPA5CRB4PIO2J2LCZUTB4UTU/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/death-in-the-shadows-jury-told-how-policeman-was-shot/QWCPA5CRB4PIO2J2LCZUTB4UTU/">Sergeant Don Wilkinson and his undercover team: Plant a tracking device on Skinner’s grey Ford Explorer parked outside his home in south Auckland.
As an electronics expert with the secretive Technical Support Unit, Wilkinson had completed this sort of task countless times. But in the early hours of 11 September 2008, it all went horribly wrong.
Dressed in dark clothing and hiding in the shadows of the driveway, Wilkinson and his partner were unaware they were under surveillance by CCTV cameras at Skinner’s rental home in Mangere.
The Parole Board agreed to release Skinner in September under a number of strict conditions.
These include an electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6am at the approved address in Auckland, no drugs or alcohol, no contact with his co-offender, and ongoing counselling.
These conditions will remain in place for life and any breaches will result in Skinner being recalled to prison.
“This was very serious offending. We do think that, given his long history of offending, Mr Skinner will need to be carefully monitored on release,” the Parole Board said.
“However, we are satisfied that given the treatment that Mr Skinner has completed in prison, his release proposal … he will not pose an undue risk to the safety of the community if released on parole on tight conditions.”
