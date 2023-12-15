Low cloud can be seen in this photo taken near Wellington Airport this morning.

Domestic flights have been grounded at Wellington Airport this morning due to low cloud, authorities say.

“Regional aircraft [are] currently unable to depart”, wrote Wellington Airport on X (formerly Twitter) at 9.39am.

“As a result there will be some cancellations and delays.”

Passengers were told to check with their airline for specific flight information.

The MetService forecast for Wellington shows low cloud with drizzle turning to rain during the morning.

However, the rain is expected to ease this evening.

Strong northerlies and a high of 18C are also forecast.

It’s not the first time air travel has been disrupted in the capital this week.

On Tuesday, all flights through Wellington Airport were stopped and two international flights were diverted to Christchurch and Auckland after the city was hit by a severe thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Torrents of rain, large hail and surface flooding not only disrupted flights but injured several people and caused widespread damage, cutting power, blocking roads, downing trees and damaging cars, homes and businesses.

Two people needed to be hospitalised and Hutt South MP Chris Bishop said two children were among the injured.

