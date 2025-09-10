Newstalk ZB South Island News Director Claire Sherwood gives an update on the region, including the grim future for Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium. Video / Herald NOW

Dog walker hit by train in Timaru decided to ‘take a shortcut’ before he was struck

A fateful decision by a pair of dog walkers to take a shortcut across a rail bridge ended in disaster when a train appeared and sent them scrambling for their lives.

One man was struck by the oncoming train and sent sprawling into a creek below.

The train’s engineers, who had activated the emergency brake, jumped out and tried to rescue the injured and stricken man from the water.

With fractured bones and severe injuries, the man was unable to pull himself out of the creek, said Detective Sergeant Richard Quested.