Person airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition after being hit by train in Timaru
A person has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a train in Timaru this afternoon.
Police responded to an incident near Redruth St after being notified about 3.30pm that a train had collided with a pedestrian near Saltwater Creek.
“The pedestrian
has sustained serious injuries.”
Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance, helicopter, operations manager and rapid response unit after it was notified at 3.27pm.