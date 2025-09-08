A person is being airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition after being hit by a train in Timaru. Photo / Supplied

Person airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition after being hit by train in Timaru

A person is being airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition after being hit by a train in Timaru. Photo / Supplied

A person has been airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition after being hit by a train in Timaru this afternoon.

Police responded to an incident near Redruth St after being notified about 3.30pm that a train had collided with a pedestrian near Saltwater Creek.

“The pedestrian has sustained serious injuries.”

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance, helicopter, operations manager and rapid response unit after it was notified at 3.27pm.