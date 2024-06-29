By then, Ranger and the other couple had lost sight of the dog.
“I went to work and got my mum to call animal control and they listed it as critical.”
Animal Management East acting team leader Michelle Bromley told the Herald Auckland Council received reports of a roaming dog at Ngahue Drive, Stonefields yesterday morning but was unable to locate the dog.
“We are saddened to hear reports that a dog was dragged behind a car.”
Police said they were looking for a car that had failed to stop. A spokesperson said they were now “following lines of enquiry to locate the driver”.
Ranger said she has been left traumatised by the event and keeps replaying the image in her head.
“I definitely won’t forget it.”
