Ranger and another car stopped and soon realised the vehicle that had hit the dog was being pursued when three police cars came flying by with their lights on.

“We tried to get the dog but it started running off and it was covered in blood,” she said.

“We flagged down a cop car that was a bit behind the others and the other couple started to cops, saying we needed to find the pitbull.”

Auckland woman Tayla Ranger pulled over and flagged down police after she saw a pitbull hit by a car and flung 4m in the air.

However, the police responded they were too busy chasing the fleeing vehicle.

By then, Ranger and the other couple had lost sight of the dog.

“I went to work and got my mum to call animal control and they listed it as critical.”

Animal Management East acting team leader Michelle Bromley told the Herald Auckland Council received reports of a roaming dog at Ngahue Drive, Stonefields yesterday morning but was unable to locate the dog.

“We are saddened to hear reports that a dog was dragged behind a car.”

A dog was hit by a car in Stonefields, Auckland and then fled into a nearby golf course. Photo / Supplied

Police said they were looking for a car that had failed to stop. A spokesperson said they were now “following lines of enquiry to locate the driver”.

Ranger said she has been left traumatised by the event and keeps replaying the image in her head.

“I definitely won’t forget it.”

