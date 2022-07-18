The latest inflation figures due today, the label infectious disease experts want Monkeypox to avoid and hiding away from the press - why the All Blacks need to act fast in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

The latest inflation figures due today, the label infectious disease experts want Monkeypox to avoid and hiding away from the press - why the All Blacks need to act fast in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Cyanide vials inside an ammunition box have been discovered on a residential property in the Waikato after a dog dug it up.

The box was found yesterday at a property on Maungakawa Rd, which is between Cambridge and Matamata, and police were notified today they said.

"The person was alerted because their dog dug it up," said a police spokesperson.

Police, Fire and Emergency and WorkSafe are now discussing how to best proceed.

A police spokesperson said that as far as they can tell, the box remains in the spot where it was dug up from.