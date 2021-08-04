Dog caught killing sheep on camera in Dunedin

Police are investigating after at least three sheep were killed by a border collie. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Police are investigating after at least three sheep were killed by a border collie.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said an unknown border collie was caught on camera worrying sheep at a lifestyle block on Brockville Rd and Frasers Gully.

The dog chased 15 sheep around the paddock, then killed three and badly injured two others.

It was likely an attending vet had euthanized those two sheep as well, he said.

An unknown owner was seen to retrieve the border collie and left via Frasers Gully heading towards either Brockville Rd or Turnbull St.

"His dog would have been covered in blood."

An SPCA welfare officer, council dog control, and a vet had all attended, and inquiries were ongoing.