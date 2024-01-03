A Tauranga dog owner says she and her beloved pet were left “traumatised” after they were attacked twice by dogs in the space of nine months.

Brookfield resident Lorraine Davis said she and her leashed dog Ted were attacked in July 2022 and in March 2023 while out walking near their home.

The incidents are among multiple complaints about attacks on people and animals and dogs rushing at people reported to Tauranga City Council in the past two years.

The council’s animal services team leader Brent Lincoln said there was a concerning rise in the number of roaming dogs, heightening the chances of attacks and dogs rushing people.

Data obtained by the Bay of Plenty Times shows there were 28 reported attacks on people and 50 on domestic animals to the Tauranga City Council between July 1 to November 30 this year.

There were also 51 complaints of dogs rushing at people in the same five-month period.

Two of those incidents resulted in dog owners being prosecuted, the council confirmed.

In the year to June 30, 2023, there were 63 reported dog attacks on people in Tauranga, 122 attacks on domestic animals, while dogs rushed at another 83 people.

This compared to 49 attacks on people, 111 on domestic animals and 76 rushing incidents during the previous 12 months,

Davis said in July last year, two unleashed pitbulls knocked her over and mauled Ted, her 11-year-old shih tzu and bichon frise mix while walking near their home.

Ted’s neck was punctured and he underwent surgery, while she was bitten on the inside of her thigh – the teeth marks did not heal for six weeks, she said.

Davis said the incident in March this year involved two dogs rushing at them while she and Ted were out walking.

“One climbed on to my back and one up my front trying to get to Ted, who I held above her head,” Davis said.

Lorraine Davis, from Brookfield and her dog, Ted, have been attacked by dogs twice in less than a year. Photo / Alex Cairns

The dogs responsible were never found and the “psychological scars” from these attacks had left them both “traumatised:”

“I have been treated for PTSD and being attacked twice is my worst nightmare. It was the most horrific thing I have experienced. And Ted doesn’t like going to the vet anymore and he’s scared to be around other dogs and strangers.

“Even today we stay pretty close to home and only go out for short walks. I usually bounce a ball up and down in the kitchen for Ted until he is exhausted. It’s not the ideal form of exercise but at least he’s safe.”

Davis said people should not be allowed to own dogs if they did not know how to control them in public.

“How hard is it to put your dog on a leash and muzzled as an extra precaution? Doing so could save someone’s life.”

Roaming dog complaints rise

Lincoln told the Bay of Plenty Times that he shared Davis’ concerns.

Lincoln said roaming dog complaints were also on the rise, with more than 620 since July 1, which was concerning given the risk of attacks on people or domestic animals and also dogs rushing at people.

He said 361 infringement notices had been issued to dog owners since July 1 including 82 for dogs found roaming.

“We’re also seeing an increase in dog impoundments, with 273 pounded since July 1.

Tauranga City Council's animal services team leader Brent Lincoln is urging all dog owners to control their dogs at all times, including down at the beach. Photo / Alex Cairns

“People may think their dog is a cute and fluffy pet. However, when dogs have not been properly socialised and trained to respond to commands, their behaviour can be completely different in the home environment to when out in public spaces.”

Lincoln said everyone else wants to “smooch their pooch” but owners can incur a $300 infringement notice if their dog rushes at another person.

He said most people did not fully understand the responsibilities involved in owning a dog and their obligations under the Dog Control Act.

“We’re currently investigating a case of a Rottweiler that was attached to a child by a harness which chased another dog dragging the child behind it. Fortunately, there were no injuries.”

The Dog Control Act required owners to keep their dogs’ under their control at all times, even in dog exercise parks.

“Our focus is to ensure the safety of people and other animals exposed to the risk of harm.”

Lincoln said there were 15,523 known dogs in Tauranga City, 170 of which were classified as menacing and another 18 as dangerous.

Dangerous and menacing dogs must be muzzled in public and kept on a lead, he said.

Meanwhile, the latest data from the Western Bay of Plenty District Council show there were 37 reported dog attacks on people and 103 on animals in the year to June 30, 2023 - up slightly from 32 attacks on people and 97 on animals in the previous 12 months.

Another 80 dogs rushed at people and animals in the same year, down from 95 in the previous 12 months.

However, the biggest increase related to complaints about roaming dogs, which totalled 345 in the same 12 months, up from 296 in 2021/2022.

Thirteen owners were disqualified from owning a dog in 2022/2023, compared to 14 in the previous year and more than 300 infringement notices were issued to owners for various offences.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s dog control figures from July 1 to date were not available at this time.

However, the council’s animal services team leader Peter Hrstich confirmed a reported attack on a Border Collie named Molly at a rural property in Whakamarama on December 4 was still being investigated.

