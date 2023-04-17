Lorraine Davis and her dog Ted have been attacked by dogs twice in eight months. Photo / Alex Cairns

Lorraine Davis and her dog Ted have been attacked by dogs twice in eight months. Photo / Alex Cairns

A 76-year-old woman and her dog are so traumatised after they were attacked twice in eight months that they no longer go for walks.

Tauranga’s Lorraine Davis has spoken out about the attacks and the impact they have had on her and her dog - and called for tougher dog control rules after the latest incident.

The first attack happened last July when two pitbulls knocked her over and mauled her 11-year-old shih tzu and bichon frise mix, Ted.

“I was in absolute shock - it was the most horrific thing I’ve ever experienced,” the Brookfield resident said of the attack.

They were attacked again about four weeks ago - forcing her to hold Ted above her head as two dogs were “climbing up me”.

Davis said the attacks were so traumatic they no longer go for daily walks.

“It was horrible, I never want to go through it again. That’s why we stay home,” she told the Bay of Plenty Times.

Davis believes there should be dog parks exclusively for smaller breeds and a requirement for owners of certain breeds to have them on a lead and muzzled.

In July, Davis was walking Ted near her home when the two pitbulls ran over and “knocked me right off my feet”.

Davis said the pitbulls attacked Ted, puncturing his neck.

“He was laying half under me and I thought, he’s dead,’' she said.

“And then all of a sudden he let out a piercing scream.”

Davis said a car drove down the road, stopped and a woman got out. Davis was yelling at the owner to put the pitbulls on leads and eventually the pitbulls returned to the car.

With the help of a neighbour, Davis went to the vet and Ted had surgery.

When they got home, Davis noticed one of the pitbulls had bitten her on the inside of her thigh, leaving teeth marks that did not heal for six weeks.

Davis said they did not go walking for “quite a while” after the incident.

“We just got back into the swing of things and then these two big mongrels attacked us.”

About four weeks ago, Davis and Ted were out for a walk when two dogs came “barreling out” from a nearby grassed area.

“I’m backed up into the neighbour’s garage door with him [Ted] over my head, saying get away... to these dogs. And he [the owner] just stood there.

“They were climbing up me - one up the back, one up the front - to get to him [Ted].”

Davis was not sure what breed the dogs were and neither she nor Ted suffered any injuries.

However, the incidents have left Ted “a nervous wreck” and they no longer go for walks.

“[We] tried - got down to the end of the road, he wouldn’t go any further.”

She said Ted was “always” on a lead, including during both attacks.

“I think the best thing to do is to just stay home... It’s not worth risking it again.”

She had reported both incidents to the council.

Davis would like to see dog parks exclusively for smaller breeds of dogs and a requirement for dog owners of certain breeds to have them on a lead and muzzled.

“So they can run and play together and have their exercise without being put in danger out on the road.”

Te Puke resident Anthony Simpson’s dog Musa was attacked when they were out walking on Sunday on the Te Puke cricket pitch.

He said Musa was on her lead when an English bull terrier came at them and “latched” onto Musa’s neck.

Simpson said the dog’s handler apologised and told Simpson it was not his dog.

“I’m thinking: ‘Well, if he’s not your dog, why the hell are you letting it off the lead’.”

Simpson said he then calmed Musa down before carrying on their walk as she seemed fine.

“But at home, she was very subdued. She went into our bedroom and put herself down by my side of the bed and just didn’t move at all.

“She’s not the dog that she was when she went out for a walk.”

Simpson said his wife was a retired nurse and was monitoring Musa. He planned to report the incident to the council yesterday.

Earlier this month, Bellevue resident Taryn told the Bay of Plenty Times her dog Marley was “savaged” in a ferocious dog attack at a public park.

Yesterday, Taryn said Marley had “turned a corner” and she was “so relieved” at how quickly he had healed.

“We took him back to the park and he was running around... his stitches have healed... he’s amazing.”

The Tauranga City Council was approached for comment.