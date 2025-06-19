In the meantime, rescue operations in the Southern Alps will be co-ordinated by the police or the Rescue Co-ordination Centre, who may deploy nearby Alpine Cliff Rescue teams, LandSAR volunteers, or helicopter crews out of Wānaka and Queenstown.

Aoraki/Mount Cook operations manager Sally Jones said there were not currently enough permanent staff to operate the SAR team safely due to some of the team moving on recently.

“The safety of the team is always the top priority,” she said.

The team do not have enough permanent fulltime staff to operate safely this winter. Photo / George Heard

Jones said while the SAR team were not formally “stood down”, the team cannot respond to incidents until they are safely staffed.

Recruitment is expected to begin in July.

DoC says March to September is typically a quieter period for alpine incidents, and the end of the summer season is a common time for team members to move on or take leave.

“These are intense roles due to the nature of the work,” Jones said.

The Department of Conservation is recruiting for new roles. Photo / George Heard

“We typically see staff stay on the team for a few years, and the end of summer is a natural point to step away.”

In previous winters, the SAR team has dropped to around four staff due to leave.

Currently, the DoC has just one team member on-site, with two more yet to start.

The team normally expands to seven staff from October to March, aligning with a memorandum of understanding with the New Zealand Police for the peak season.

There are plans to have a refreshed team in place by late September. Photo / George Heard

With the Mount Cook SAR team unavailable until at least September 20, DoC says emergency coverage for the region will rely on “highly skilled and capable” alpine teams in Wānaka and Queenstown, as well as experienced helicopter operators in the region.

“The police or Rescue Co-ordination Centre will determine the best responders for any incidents,” Jones said.

DoC was confident public safety will not be compromised.

“No, we are not concerned,” Jones said. “This is a quieter time of year and there are skilled rescue teams in the area.

“We encourage anyone going into alpine environments to choose a trip that matches their skills and experience, take all the equipment they need, and check the weather and avalanche forecast before heading out.

“If in any doubt, postpone the trip – the mountains will still be there.”

DoC expects to advertise new roles in July and is encouraging suitably experienced people to apply.

The new team will undergo induction and training with the goal of being operational by late September.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone with an interest and experience in alpine rescues to increase their skills and capabilities.”

DoC has consulted with police and said it has contacted “relevant stakeholders” in the mountaineering and backcountry community.

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.