A shark, two fur seals, a penguin and other birds have been found headless and abandoned on the country’s beaches in the past 18 months. Photo / Department of Conservation

A shark, two fur seals, a penguin and other birds have been found headless and abandoned on the country’s beaches in the past 18 months. Photo / Department of Conservation

Department of Conservation (DoC) investigators are horrified by a recent spate of “grotesque and barbaric” animal decapitations, with one mutilation involving a group dragging a shark carcass around a beach.

A shark, two fur seals, a penguin and other birds have been found headless and abandoned on the country’s beaches in the past 18 months.

In Muriwai, on Auckland’s west coast, a group filmed themselves dragging the dead shark behind a four-wheel-drive with one person riding the carcass.

The group then used a knife to remove the shark’s head before one person wore it on their own head.

DoC staff who have seen images of the decapitated animals said humans were responsible - not other animal predators. Photo / Department of Conservation

The group shared video footage of the incident on social media, prompting DoC to investigate.

DoC issued infringement notices to two people.

The department’s investigations team leader Dylan Swain called the incidents “grotesque and barbaric”, adding they broke the law.

Swain said, “even a dead native animal is protected by the Wildlife Act, as we saw with the shark head case”.

DoC staff who have seen images of the decapitated animals said humans were responsible - not other animal predators.

“In a couple of incidents, the heads of these animals have been removed with some sort of implement,” Swain said.

The department’s investigations team leader Dylan Swain called the incidents 'grotesque and barbaric', adding they broke the law. Photo / Department of Conservation

“There are no teeth or bite marks or signs the animals have been attacked by another species.”

DoC said some animals involved may have been found dead, “[but] there is still no acceptable justification for removing [their] heads”.

Swain said, “it’s not acceptable to tamper with deceased animals.

“And it’s illegal to remove a protected species’ head to have it as some sort of trophy.

“If you find a dead native animal on a beach, please leave it alone and call 0800 DOC HOT, so our staff can attend.”

The department asked anyone with information on any decapitations to phone them or email wildlifecrime@doc.govt.nz.

DoC can issue fines, infringements, or prosecutions through the courts “which can lead to a jail sentence”, it said.

The decapitations come after seals and sea lions have recently been harmed. In August, a dog on a Wellington beach was spotted with a young seal pup in its mouth.

In another incident, a sea lion was shot dead near Dunedin.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.











