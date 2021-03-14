Do you want justice with that? Drama in McDonald's drive-through

A 19-year-old allegedly fled the scene after crashing into a vehicle at a McDonald's drive-through on Sunday morning. File photo / Warren Buckland

A Dunedin teen was not loving it when he got served a free side of justice thanks to a quick-thinking cop waiting next to him in a McDonald's drive-through.

The 19-year-old man allegedly fled the scene after crashing into a vehicle in the Great King St McDonald's drive through at 3am on Sunday morning, but found a patrol car was already waiting in the queue.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the officer in the patrol car signalled for the 19-year-old to stop, but the man fled the scene.

When police located the man in Hillary St, Pine Hill, he blew an excess breath alcohol level of 149mcg.

The limit for drivers under the age of 20 is zero.

The vehicle had been impounded, Dinnissen said.