Dunedin flat allowed to keep Greasy Beaver Lodge sign on display

Cheerful flatmates (from left) Jessica Lucas (20), Kyra Tombs (21) and Annabelle Prime (22) celebrate the return of their controversial flat sign. Photo / ODT

A controversial Dunedin student flat sign has been reinstated after it was confiscated for being too offensive.

The sign for The Greasy Beaver Lodge had been taken down from the Dundas St flat at the end of 2019 by then property manager Jenny Adamson, after she took over its management.

The sign was deemed too offensive and she said it did not depict what the all-female flat was about.

Cutlers Property Management took over managing the flat last year and the sign was put back up over the front door at the start of this academic year, after a request from the tenants.

Tenant and master's student Jessica Lucas, who is living in the flat for her third consecutive year, said she fought hard to be allowed to put the sign back up.

The tenants had had no choice in it being removed in the first place, she said.

''That's what was annoying about it. They just said, 'This is what's happening'.''

She understood why the property manager took the sign down but did not believe it was offensive, as it was not directed at anyone in particular.

Living in a named flat, a long-standing tradition in Dunedin, made a difference to their flatting experience, she said.

''When you have parties and meet up with friends you don't use addresses, we say a flat name.''

Another long-term flatmate, history student Annabelle Prime, said they were given the option of renaming the flat but decided against it.

''Nothing could live up to the original.''

The flatmates were pleased by the way Cutlers handled the issue.

Cutlers managing director Matthew Cutler declined to comment.