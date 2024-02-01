Police have made a renewed appeal for information into the death of Lower Hutt toddler Ruthless-Empire, saying they are “absolutely committed” to getting justice.

On October 22, Ruthless-Empire Souljah Reign Rhind Shephard Wall died after arriving at Hutt Hospital unresponsive with severe head injuries.

The toddler, now known as Nga Reo Te Huatahi Reremoana Ahipene-Wall, was living at a home in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taitā with his mother Storm Wall, and Rosie Morunga and her partner Dylan Ross.

Rosie Morunga (top left), Dylan Ross and Storm Wall - Ru's mother - were all at the Poole St house in Taita with Ru when he was fatally injured. Photo / Mark Mitchell

More than three months have passed since Nga Reo - also known as Baby Ru - died, and no charges have been laid. Police have told media the three within the house are not giving them the full story.

The toddler’s great-aunt, Sarah Reremoana, earlier told the Herald that police said early on in the investigation he was killed by blunt force trauma which broke his skull, and that he suffered a brain bleed. She said police were unsure if a weapon was used, or if he was slammed into a table or floor.

Today Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard said they were continuing to investigate and were making a renewed appeal for information.

“He would have turned two a few days after his death, but instead of celebrating his birthday, whānau were grieving and preparing for his tangi,” Pritchard said.

“The investigation team remains absolutely committed to getting justice for Baby Ru and holding the person or persons responsible to account.”

Baby Ru's family kept a spot for him at the table on Christmas Day. Photo / Ngatanahira Reremoana.

Police are continuing to engage with the three people of interest “in an effort to establish exactly what took place at the Lower Hutt property prior to Baby Ru’s death, and in the days following”.

Police earlier said at least one person returned to the Taita house where Ru suffered his injuries to clean up the crime scene and remove crucial evidence, even as Ru lay dead in hospital.

One piece of evidence they say was removed is a hard drive that recorded CCTV footage from a camera set up inside the house.

“We would like to thank all those who have contacted police in response to our previous appeals for information,” Pritchard said.

Police update media on Baby Ru. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“Every piece of information, no matter how small, is valuable and helps us build a picture of what occurred before and after Baby Ru’s death.”

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation team is “urged to do the right thing by Baby Ru”, and contact police, quoting file number 231022/1708.

Information can also be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



