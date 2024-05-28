Far North District Council is holding a series of meetings for feedback on its representation review

Far North folk with questions about the council’s representation review can ask them at a series of public meetings on the issue.

Te Arotake Whakaahuatanga Tangata/The Representation Review 2024 is the public’s chance to think about how Far North District Council can represent the community most effectively.

Earlier this year, the council received feedback from the community about the current representation arrangements for Far North District Council. The council asked: Do you feel fairly and effectively represented?

Using feedback collected this year, it developed an initial proposal. This leaves the current arrangements largely intact but with the following changes:

■ Two councillors appointed to community boards with voting rights

■ Changing the name of the Whatuwhiwhi Subdivision of the Te Hiku Community Board to Karikari-Awanui Subdivision.

■ Review the Initial Proposal page for more information.

People have the opportunity to present their submission in person if they choose. If no submissions are received, the process is complete, and the initial proposal will be adopted for next election.

Anybody with questions about Te Arotake Whakaahuatanga Tangata/The Representation Review 2024 can ask them in person, discuss the initial proposal and share feedback.

The meetings are at Kaitāia Farmers Market, on June 1, from 7am - 12pm; Kaikohe Night Market, on June 6, 3pm - 6pm and The Packhouse Market, Kerikeri, June 8, 8am - 1pm.Submissions can be dropped off at any FNDC service centre or library (you can ask our friendly customer service team to print the form for you), mild to Far North District Council, Private Bag 752, Kaikohe 0440, ATTN: Submissions, or by emailing submissions@fndc.govt.nz by 4pm June 17.

Any submissions that are out of scope, offensive, inappropriate, or late will not be accepted in accordance with our Submissions Policy.











