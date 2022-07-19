Political Editor Claire Trevett got one last question in at Tuesday's Covid-19 press statement. Video / Mark Mitchell

Political Editor Claire Trevett got one last question in at Tuesday's Covid-19 press statement. Video / Mark Mitchell

Departing director general of health Ashley Bloomfield will not be throwing his hat into the ring to be the next All Blacks coach, despite spending Saturday night yelling instructions at the team as they clashed against Ireland.

Speaking to reporters during a Covid-19 press conference this afternoon, Bloomfield kicked for touch on a question about whether Ian Foster should remain on as the All Blacks coach.

Bloomfield, who leaves his role next week, said he had a hoarse throat after attending the All Blacks' Saturday night loss in Wellington against Ireland.

However, despite being about to enter the job market, Bloomfield said he would not be applying for any potential coaching vacancy.

"I was yelling instructions loudly at the All Blacks on Saturday night and unfortunately, they didn't seem to take any notice of what my suggestions were so quite clearly, even though I'm finishing at the end of next week, I will not be in the running for the All Blacks coaching job."

Bloomfield said there was a great atmosphere at Saturday's game.

"It was a great game to watch and I really enjoyed it."

Bloomfield played as a loose forward in the First XV at Wellington's Scots College in 1983.

Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield makes a break during the 25th annual parliamentary rugby match. Photo / Getty Images

His rugby skills were put under the spotlight more recently when he starred in the July 2020 annual Centurions vs Parliamentary XV clash where he scored the first try.

"That was a bit of a fluke really," Bloomfield said of the try.

"I just ran a line and the boys popped it up to me."

The match also featured the likes of Rodney So'oialo, Jason Eaton, Thomas Waldrom and Norm Hewitt.

Bloomfield has appeared as a special guest on the Sky Sport rugby show The Breakdown and has also coached junior rugby in the capital.

When Bloomfield announced his resignation in April, he was lauded as a "true public servant".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, posting on Instagram, said she hadn't gotten to know many public servants as well as Bloomfield.

"Through his tireless dedication, his focus on people, his calm and considered approach - he has been a true public servant," she said.

Bloomfield said at the time of the announcement that he felt July was a good time to step away from the role and have an extended break.