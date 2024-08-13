Three dirt bikes were stolen from a Rotorua motorcycle store in a ram-raid. Photo / Kelly Makiha
The owner of a Rotorua motorbike shop says he feels “shattered” and is “still shaking” after 11 people in three cars ram-raided his store, stole $40,000 worth of dirt bikes and created thousands of dollars of damage.
Bike Force Rotorua Motorcycles was ram-raided on Monday night and three distinctive bikes were stolen.
The shaken owner, who spoke on the condition he was not named, told the Rotorua Daily Post his security footage revealed a white double cab ute was used to ram-raid a rear roller door to allow the masked thieves to gain entry.
As the ute skidded through the doors, it smashed into two customers’ side-by-side bikes in the store’s workshop.
He said the thieves – he counted 11 on the footage – created more damage as they smashed through the office area and into the store’s showroom where three dirt bikes were wheeled to the waiting vehicles.
He stood in the Lake Rd store he had owned for two years on Tuesday morning and was visibly upset as he recounted what happened.
“It’s our livelihood aye... it’s devastating especially at the moment with the economy the way it is. It’s not easy. I was shattered. I’m still shaking now.”
He said the thieves were in and out within a couple of minutes. He said it looked like they had tried to steal about six or seven bikes but the alarm was “screaming” so they must have decided to leave.