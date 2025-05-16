Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Disruptive change: Andy Coster’s new role in reshaping social sector funding

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Social Investment Agency boss Andy Coster has responsibility for a new $190 million fund to tackle social problems. Video / NZ Herald

It may have looked like an ordinary Budget announcement this week when Nicola Willis allocated $190 million for a new fund to address social problems, but what sits behind it is the start of a radical shift within the public service.

Andy Coster, the former Police Commissioner, who is in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand