Disqualified and dangerous driver Libby Ker was the passenger in a car that was driven at speed in an attempt to evade police. Photo / 123RF

Libby Ker was not only a dangerous, disqualified driver but she has proven to be a bad passenger, too.

The 21-year-old was the passenger in a vehicle being driven so badly it endangered the public as the police tried to intervene, and was stopped only when it ran out of petrol.

On Monday, Ker was convicted in the Nelson District Court on charges including that she aided in driving in a dangerous manner following the high-speed drive through Motueka on the afternoon of October 4 this year.

It followed an incident in July this year when she was charged with failing to stop for the police, driving while disqualified and driving dangerously.

Ker was disqualified from driving for a year in August 2022 after she was convicted of aggravated failing to stop for police.

Around 8pm on July 3 this year she drove off at speed from a fast-food outlet in Richmond when she saw the police had done a U-turn after they had spotted her waiting in the drive-through lane.

Ker “immediately accelerated heavily” and started overtaking vehicles by driving along the central median strip towards oncoming traffic in lower Richmond.

The police followed and activated their lights and siren but Ker continued at speed, overtaking vehicles and on the wrong side of the road for a short time to try to avoid being caught.

As she approached a busy intersection she briefly switched off her driving lights and then braked hard in a failed attempt to have the following police car smash into the back of her car.

Ker then carried on and the police abandoned the pursuit. Once she was found and arrested Ker told the police someone had been “test driving her vehicle”.

Three months later Ker again caught the attention of the police.

On the afternoon of October 4, she was the front passenger in a white Subaru, with no registration plates, being driven on the Moutere Highway towards Motueka.

They passed a police patrol unit parked on the roadside then sped up once they knew they had been seen.

The officer activated the patrol vehicle’s lights and siren but the Subaru driver accelerated and crossed in to the wrong lane on a right-hand bend at which point the police abandoned the pursuit.

The Subaru continued at speed towards Motueka, where it was seen by police being driven erratically in a 50km/h residential area.

The driver tried to avoid the police with “dangerous manoeuvres” and, again, the police did not engage or try to stop the vehicle.

At one stage Ker threw a large water bottle at an approaching police vehicle, hitting it, as the two vehicles passed.

The Subaru carried on through Motueka, stopping only when it ran out of fuel. Ker told the police when asked about why she threw the bottle that she “just felt like it”.

She was remanded on bail ahead of sentencing on March 12 next year.

