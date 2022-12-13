Jake Freeman sent his lawyer a photo of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's positive Covid test as "proof" of why he couldn't attend his sentencing. Photo / Bevan Conley

A disqualified driver claiming he couldn’t appear for sentencing because he had Covid used a photograph of the Prime Minister’s positive RAT as “proof”.

Jake Freeman informed his lawyer Todd Nicholls ahead of today’s sentencing that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and sent him a picture of his positive test when Nicholls asked for proof.

However, Freeman didn’t consider the unique coding on each RAT, which revealed it was in fact Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s positive test that she posted on Instagram in May.

Freeman was due to be sentenced at the Christchurch District Court today for driving while disqualified a staggering 10 times, as well as failing to stop for a patrol car using its lights and sirens, and failing to remain stopped.

When Nicholls was explaining that police questioned the RAT that his client sent in, Judge Raoul Neave stated “it was the Prime Minister’s test”.

Judge Neave went on to say that Freeman was “playing silly buggers” and made a warrant for his arrest which would be withdrawn if he could send in a date-stamped video of him completing a RAT as proof.

In March this year, Freeman was granted bail ahead of his sentencing by Judge Tony Couch as Nicholls said he had full-time work which would be put at risk if he were remanded in custody.

On June 30 last year Freeman was disqualified from driving for six months but just before this lapsed on December 8, police caught him behind the wheel.

When police tried to stop him, Freeman accelerated away at speed despite the patrol car switching on its flashing lights.

Once he was caught police traced bank records to service stations where his card had been used.

CCTV footage revealed Freeman making repeated visits to fill up his BMW with fuel.

Initially police laid 22 charges but 12 had to be dropped because service station photographic records for the older visits had already been deleted.

Freeman pleaded guilty to the 10 charges of driving while disqualified although he claimed police “stalked” him to get the evidence, which wasn’t supported by Judge Couch at Freeman’s last appearance.

