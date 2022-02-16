Stoush over sundae topping turns toxic at Auckland McDonald's. Video / Supplied

A South Auckland family say they were shocked after they were subjected to racist abuse by a McDonald's staff member after a row over a Sundae topping spiralled out of control.

The family visited the Manukau branch on Sunday evening and went through the drive-thru, where they attempted to order three Caramel Sundaes - one with added strawberry sauce.

Then it all went sour and ended with staff ordering the customers to leave and claims of racism from both sides. McDonald's has apologised to the family and offered them vouchers.

The family of three say that staff were rude when they initially rejected the request, prompting them to ask to speak with the manager - where they were again denied.

The disgruntled mum left her partner and her 12-year-old daughter in the car then walked into the store to ask for the order in person, saying she was confused as to why it couldn't be prepared through the drive-thru.

There she said a staff member inside was rude and sarcastic and the situation quickly deteriorated, admitting that she used swear words in describing the service she had received.

"My temper did get a hold of me when it all started to kick off," she admitted.

It was then she claims she was refused service and told to "f*** off" by the staff member.

She said the staff member then performed "a little spin" and said: "You're just like all the other Karens that come in here, all white bitches."

The woman, who has Samoan ancestry and whose daughter is Māori, said the other staff members then all began laughing at her.

She says she then called them "racist pigs" and left the store, telling them they were destined to remain working at McDonald's, before returning to the car.

She told the Herald that it was then that staff gathered by the window to jeer and abuse her and her family, making offensive gestures.

The woman's partner said his stepdaughter was "traumatised" by the actions of the staff.

In a statement, McDonald's told the Herald that as well as profanities, racial slurs were directed to staff before they reacted angrily.

The family totally reject the claim, pointing to their diverse family and saying that they would never use racial language.

The woman told the Herald that her shock at the insult and racial language from staff is evident in video she recorded at the time.

"An incident occurred when customers in Drive-Thru asked for a customisation to an order, which could not be accommodated at the time. The driver then blocked the Drive-Thru, while the passenger entered the restaurant. They approached staff in an aggressive manner, using profanities and racial slurs," McDonald's spokesman Simon Kenny told the Herald.

He said that staff "did not manage the scenario in a way we would expect" but did not address the family's claims that insults and racial comments were directed at them.

He said CCTV from the incident had been reviewed and McDonald's had also gathered statements from staff present at the time.

"They've also spoken with one of the customers to clarify facts and apologise for the reaction of staff. As with other retail businesses operating during the pandemic, our frontline staff are working to provide the best service they can, and we'd ask for patience and understanding from customers," Kenny said.

The couple said they were happy to receive the verbal apology - which also came with an offer of vouchers for complimentary food at McDonald's - but wanted to know what would happen to the staff involved and expressed a hope that no other customers would receive the same treatment.

"Where is the professionalism?" the woman asked.

They confirmed that they did get their topping that night - after travelling to the Manurewa branch.