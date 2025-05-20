Aaron Drever appearing at Auckland District Court for sentencing in August 2022. Photo / Michael Craig
Aaron Carl Drever requested home detention after a “savage” assault in prison.
The Crown argued Drever is a “calculated criminal” with little self-awareness of his crimes.
Justice David Johnstone has dismissed Drever’s appeal in a reserved decision.
A disgraced former real estate agent and convicted fraudster who asked the court to swap prison for home detention in recognition of a “savage” assault" he suffered while behind bars has lost his appeal.
Aaron Carl Drever was jailed for 15 months in March after admitting insolvency charges and impersonating a rich businessman, relating to his management role with a fast food business while an undischarged bankrupt.
The Crown described Drever, 41 - who once on of the country’s top real estate agents - as a calculated criminal who committed “cynical fraud offending against the bankruptcy regime” while on bail for other crimes.
But his lawyer Shannon Withers argued the sentencing judge should have used his discretion to commute the sentence to home detention.
At an appeal hearing last week in the High Court at Auckland, Withers argued Drever should be allowed to serve his sentence at home after being “seriously and savagely assaulted” by another inmate during his first prison stint for fraud offending.
In a reserved decision handed down yesterday, Justice David Johnstone threw out the appeal, ruling there had been no error by the sentencing judge.
He said Drever’s offending showed his “disregard of the constraints he was under as a bankrupt, and his unwillingness to accept accountability for harm done to others”.
Drever’s mindset made it appropriate to prioritise “rehabilitative possibilities over other sentencing purposes”, such as holding Drever accountable for harm, promoting a sense of responsibility and acknowledgement of that harm, “and protecting the community from him”.
Justice Johnstone said sentencing Judge Evangelos Thomas had described Drever’s bankruptcy offending as “reckless and deliberate and cynical”.
The judge described Drever’s earlier period of incarceration as “particularly difficult”, but added it had not seemed to develop in Drever “a level of insight that might lower his risk of re-offending”.
In fact a sentencing report had shown “an extremely disappointing lack of insight and understanding and remorse and self-awareness and honesty”.
Home detention was therefore ruled out at Drever’s March sentencing.
In the latest decision, Justice Johnstone said Drever’s lawyer submitted that the sentencing judge had “overemphasised deterrence and did not sufficiently consider the rehabilitative possibilities of a sentence other than imprisonment”.
The lawyer had also argued the judge failed to take into account Drever’s particular circumstances, meaning a jail term was “disproportionately severe”.
A history of offending
The Crown argued last week that Drever had little self-awareness about the harm resulting from his offending and wanted him to remain incarcerated.
Auckland District Court Judge Thomas - who greeted Drever with a “welcome back” as his case was called earlier this year - told him it was one of the “worst examples of people deliberately circumventing their bankruptcy obligations” he had seen.
Drever - who sold hundreds of homes and made millions of dollars in commission - appealed the 15-month jail sentence.
Withers told that while a sentencing report found Drever still presented a risk of re-offending, it recommended home detention be imposed.
Sending him back to jail for the bankruptcy offending was “disproportionately severe”.
Withers said the court should impose the least restrictive outcome available, and it was desirable to manage offenders in the community rather than in prison.
In granting Drever parole in September 2023 after his initial lag, the Parole Board had assessed him at that time as not presenting an undue risk to community safety, Withers said.
He had undergone counselling sessions behind bars with a psychologist in a bid to address his behaviour.
The behaviour included stealing about $500,000 from Avondale Bowling Club in a cunning land deal and another $100,000 from his good friend Bill Buckley at Auckland Speedway - offending for which he was jailed for two years and two months in August 2022.
A restorative justice payment plan to reimburse his victims was at risk by his continued incarceration, Withers said.