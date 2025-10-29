A police presence was maintained at the address overnight, “as the grounds are extensive and contain a number of additional dwellings”.
The original report of a firearm has not been substantiated.
Auckland Prison, which has New Zealand’s only specialist maximum-security prison unit, is at Paremoremo.
A neighbour told the Herald that police had been at one of the properties nearby since yesterday, and police vehicles had been going back and forth all night.
The neighbour said there are three houses on the driveway police are on, but they can’t be sure which house police are looking at because the driveway is so long and winding and the bush is so thick.
There is still a police presence at the top of the driveway coming off Paremoremo Rd.