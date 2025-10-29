A police car at the top of a rural driveway on Paremoremo Rd, where a police operation is under way. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A police car at the top of a rural driveway on Paremoremo Rd, where a police operation is under way. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Police discovered a “significant cannabis grow” when responding to a report of a firearm in an area of Auckland’s North Shore yesterday.

Police were called to a semi-rural property in Paremoremo around 10.20am after reports that a person was threatened with a firearm.

“Upon arrival police located a significant cannabis grow inside one of the houses on the property,” they said in a statement.

A forensic examination of the property is under way, said police.