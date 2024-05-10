The Wa165 Steam Train Mother’s Day Excursion to Muriwai this Sunday departs from the Railway Station on Grey St at 1pm.

9 May, 2024 05:00 PM 7 mins to read

The Wa165 Steam Train Mother’s Day Excursion to Muriwai this Sunday departs from the Railway Station on Grey St at 1pm.

The Week Ahead

Saturday, May 11

St Andrew’s Car Boot Sale

Carpark behind St Andrew’s Church (access off Childers Rd) 8am-11.30am, $5/car.

Gisborne Concert Band: Koncert 4 Kidz

Concerts 1pm and 3pm; info session 2pm (learn about the instruments/have a go).

Lawson Field Theatre, 7 Fitzherbert St, tickets at door, $10A, $5 children 5-16, U5s free.

The Vicar of Dibley: The Holy Trinity (to May 18)

Musical Theatre Gisborne, 101 Innes St, 7.30pm, May 12 matinee 4pm, $35 + booking fee, tickets from i-Site or eventfinda.co.nz

Twelve Angry Jurors (and May 12, 16-19)

Evolution Theatre Company, 75 Disraeli St, Thurs-Sat, 7.30pm; Sundays 4pm, tickets at trybooking.com or i-Site or at door 45 mins before curtain.

Poverty Bay Blues Club at Smash Palace: Rehaab Band.

Catch this experienced four-piece band from Tauranga (Mike Furness, Laz Treanor, Grant McCracken and Roy Hudson), well known for their unique blend of original blues, blues funk and blues rock. Local legends The Volt Thieves on stage from 8pm, opening for Rehaab. Smash Palace, 24 Banks St, Awapuni, 8pm, door sales on the night $20 or $10 PBBC members, tickets available from povertybaybluesclub.co.nz





Sunday, May 12

Wrights Vineyard & Winery Mother’s Day Celebration.

A special Mother’s Day celebration at Wrights Vineyard, in collaboration with Jen’s Cakes. Treat Mum to a complimentary glass of bubbles, indulge in delectable platters, exquisite Jen’s cakes available for purchase. Enjoy beautiful violin music 1-2pm. Wrights Vineyard & Winery, 1093 Wharerata Rd, Manutūkē, 12-2pm, free event but reservations strongly encouraged. Book via email at info@wrightswines.co.nz or ph 027 656 8222.

Wa165 Steam Train Mother’s Day Excursion to Muriwai

Enjoy views of Tūranganui-a-Kiwa/Poverty Bay and experience the unique airport runway crossing. Tea, coffee, light snacks and souvenirs on board, with eftpos available.

Railway Station, Grey St, 1pm, tickets: $40A, $15 U15s, $9/fam (2A and 2C) at Gisborne i-Site, 209 Grey St, ph 868 6139, or unsold tickets from the station platform half an hour before departure, see www.gcvr.org.nz

Wednesday, May 15

Heath Franklin’s Chopper

An evening of comedy. War Memorial Theatre, 159 Bright St, 7pm, recommended 15+, $45A, $42 concession, tickets from ticketek.

Gisborne Orphans Club Concert

Live entertainment for all ages. All welcome, refreshments available. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm, free, ph Mike 027 620 9609.

CMNZ Mai Te Uira

Renowned musician Tiki Taane and multidisciplinary artist Kereama Taepa merge their two worlds to create a new performance experience. Lawson Field Theatre, 7.30pm, $40.50A, $30.50 concession, $16 student/child, @ticketek

Regular Events

Mondays:

500 Card Club. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 1-4pm, $3, ph Tony 863 3468.

Fun Dancing Gisborne – Modern Sequence & Social Ballroom. St Andrew’s Church Hall, 176 Cobden St, 7.30-9.30pm, $7, ph Kev or Isabel 867 0074 or 021 181 2414.

Tuesdays:

Sun City Spinners. Poverty Bay Bowling Club, 111 Ormond Rd, 9am-11.30am, fees apply. Ph Dale 867 5083 or email eastland@creativefibre.org.nz

He Kākano: Little Seeds. A fun sing-along and read for under-twos. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 4.30-7.30pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

Wednesdays:

Fifties Forward. Low-impact aerobics class. YMCA Stadium, 447 Childers Rd, 9.30am, $2.

Mainly Music. A fun music group for pre-schoolers. St Andrew’s Church Community Centre, 176 Cobden St, 9.45am, $4/fam, ph Trish 867 2789 or 868 5513.

Thursdays:

Te Pihinga | Little Sprouts. Fun sing-along and read for 2- to 5-year-olds. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 10.30am, free.

Gisborne Line Dancing. Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 6-8pm, ph Kerry 021 102 4890.

Gisborne Caledonian Society Practice – social, modern and sequence dancing. Holy Trinity Church Hall, 70 Derby St, 7.30-9.30pm, $5, ph Pat 021 049 7148.

Fridays:

Friday Stairs Workout. Lower carpark, Titirangi/Kaiti Hill 5.55am, workout 6-6.40am.

Te Aka Rangatahi / The Teen Vine. Anime Club or King of the Board. HB Williams Memorial Library, 34 Bright St, 3.30-5pm, free.





Saturdays:

Gisborne parkrun. Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club, 280E Grey St, 7.45-10am. Register: parkrun.co.nz/gisborne/

Tairāwhiti Coffin Club. BCR Joinery, 522 Gladstone Rd, 9am-midday. Details: tairawhiticc@gmail.com

Gisborne Farmers’ Market. Cnr Stout and Fitzherbert Sts, 9.30am-12.30pm.

Tennis for all. Ormond Tennis Club, Hill Rd, Ormond, 2-4pm, ph 862 5741 or 862 5856.

Sundays:

Gisborne Walkers Club. 8am. Text 027 890 2224 for where to meet.

Saturdays and Sundays:

East Coast Museum of Technology. ECMoT, 67 Main Rd, Makaraka, 10am-4pm, $10A, $5 snr, $2 school chn, U5s free. See Facebook or ecmot.org.nz/

Lions Express Train Rides. Starts near Gisborne Wainui Lions Junior Cycle Park, Centennial Marine Dr, 11am-3pm, weather permitting, $2.

Each week:

Mahjong Club (Mon & Thurs). Gisborne Town & Country Women’s Club, 42 Emily St, 12.30pm. Inquiries ph Margaret 863 0144.

Tairāwhiti Menzshed (Tues, Thurs & Sat). Cnr Parkinson and Innes Sts, Sat 9am-3pm; Tues & Thurs 9am-2pm. Details: ph/text 022 465 0396.

Tairāwhiti Aviation Museum (Tues & Sun). Gisborne Airport, Aerodrome Rd, 9am-3pm, $5A, U12s free.

Fortnightly:

Gisborne Country Music Club (1st & 3rd Sundays). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 1pm-4pm, $5 visitors, $3 members, $1 chn, ph Flo 867 7637, 027 494 6979 or flo.pahuru@outlook.co.nz

Gisborne Woodworking Club (2nd & 4th Saturdays and last Thursday). Green shed opposite the Enterprise Pool Carpark, Nelson Rd, 10am-approx noon. Inquiries ph Bill 027 450 7719 or email gizzywheelers@gmail.com

Monthly:

The Gizzy Monthly Market will be on at the Lawson Field Rose Garden, 9am-1pm, weather permitting.

Gizzy Monthly Market (1st Saturday). Locally produced crafts, food and products. Lawson Field Rose Garden, 7 Fitzherbert St, 9am-1pm (weather permitting).

Gas Guzzlers’ Breakfast (1st Sunday). Behind the Courthouse on Reads Quay, 8.30-11am.

Crop Swap (1st Sunday). Swap plants, produce, preserves, baking, books and more. Makaraka School Carpark, 137 Main Rd, Makaraka, 2-3pm. I

Irish Music Session (1st Sunday). The Rivers, cnr Gladstone Rd and Reads Quay, 4pm-6pm, ph Marty 021 055 7685.

Gisborne Floral Art Club (1st Monday). Waverley Street Hall, Elgin, 9.30-11.30am.

Poverty Bay Blues Night (1st Tuesday). Dome Cinema, PBC, 38 Childers Rd, 6pm doors, 7pm gig, $10 door sales, PB Blues Club members free, R18.

Ulysses Motorcycle Club (1st Tuesday). Bushmere Arms public bar, 673 Matawai Rd, Waerenga-a-Hika, 7.30pm, ph Chris 027 460 2430.

Gisborne Combined Club (1st Wednesday). For active retirees looking for friendship. Kahutia Bowling Club, 165 Cobden St, 9.30am, $5 incl morning tea. Register: Noelene ph 868 4473 or Dianne ph 867 4294.

U3A Gisborne (1st Thursday). Social interaction and learning for mature-aged folk. Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $2 at door, ph Diane 027 444 1073.

Myalgic Encephalopathy/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Support Group (1st Friday). CCS, 7 Kahutia St, 10.30am-1pm, ph Moira 027 457 6923.

Prostate Support Group (2nd Tuesday). Cancer Society Rooms, 718 Gladstone Rd, 4.30pm, inquiries ph 021 063 4515.

The Country Garden Club (2nd Tuesday). Waerenga-a-Hika Hall, 728 Matawai Rd, 7.30pm, $2, ph Katrine 867 2427.

Gisborne Proactive Club (3rd Wednesday). Retired people’s interest group. Watson Room, Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club, 190 Derby St, 9.30am, $30/year sub and $5/meeting, ph Malcolm 867 2591, or 027 240 2590.

Gisborne Camera Club (3rd Thursday). Senior Citizens Hall, 30 Grey St, 7.30pm. Details: gisbornecameraclub@gmail.com

Gisborne Sceptic Group (3rd Sunday), 11am. For details/venue ph 867 3715 or 867 7122.

Te Hapara Garden and Floral Art Club (4th Tuesday). Redstone Room, Farmers Air Event Centre, Showgrounds Park, Makaraka, 2pm.

To include your event, email details to whatson@gisborneherald.co.nz at least a week before the event.



























